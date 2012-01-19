LONDON Jan 19 China-based gas company Green Dragon Gas is mulling acquisitions as it looks to substantially beef up its distribution network ahead of a planned ten-fold increase in production over the next two years.

The company is targeting annual gas production of 18 billion cubic feet (bcf) from its large coal bed methane reserves in eastern China by the end of 2013, founder and chief executive Randeep Grewal said in an interview with Reuters on Thursday.

"All I've got is a distribution network for 1.7 bcf so I've got to come up with a tenfold increase in distribution capacity, so we're looking at a lot of stuff from a distribution standpoint," Grewal said.

He forecast that the company would be "fairly active" in picking up more retail outlets from which it sells its gas to Chinese consumers who use it to run their specially-converted cars.

"We will likely do it in smaller bites than a big transaction," Grewal added.

The company said in a trading update on Monday that it was making "substantial" progress towards monetising its Chinese gas assets.

In addition to gas sales direct to drivers, which Green Dragon says is the most lucrative sales avenue, the company sells gas to Chinese state majors such as PetroChina , and also converts the gas to electricity at power stations to sell power.

Grewal said if the company was able to sell 18 bcf of gas via retail outlets that would generate annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of around $180 million at current prices, a huge leap over the $4.9 million in EBITDA losses the firm posted in 2010.

Green Dragon believes it will need to spend around $250 million on drilling the additional wells needed to raise production to meet its target, and believes it will be able to secure the funds to do so without raising any new capital.

"We need to raise another $100 million odd in some sort of a structure that makes sense, it could be a project financing, it could be a debt financing - we've got no debt," he said.

"Our share price is not at a price that we would even remotely consider raising any capital, and with the balance sheet we've got, we don't plan to raise any capital."

Grewal, who owns a 65 percent stake in Green Dragon, said that a plan to seek an additional listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange was on ice for the time being due to unfavourable market conditions.

Shares in Green Dragon, which have soared by over 25 percent since Jan 13, the last day of trading before the company issued a trading update, were trading at $10 per share at 1250 GMT.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Jodie Ginsberg)