MUMBAI Feb 11 Singapore's Sembcorp Industries
Ltd said on Wednesday its unit Sembcorp Utilities will
buy a 60 percent stake in Indian renewable energy firm Green
Infra for about $170 million.
The deal comes days before an investor summit to be hosted
by the Indian government for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's $100
billion clean energy expansion plan.
A private equity fund of India's IDFC Ltd will
continue to hold the remaining stake in Green Infra, which has a
516 megawatt (MW) operating wind and solar portfolio with
presence in six Indian states.
The deal will help Sembcorp triple its renewable energy
generation capacity globally to over 1,000 MW, the company said
in a statement.
Sembcorp, an industrial conglomerate in which Singapore's
state investor Temasek Holdings is the biggest shareholder, said
it will fund the deal through both internal funds and debt
financing.
($1 = 62.3359 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)