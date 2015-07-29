BRIEF-China Distance Education Holdings announces restructuring of Zhengbao Yucai
* China Distance Education Holdings Limited announces restructuring of Zhengbao Yucai
NEW YORK, July 29 Ethanol producer Green Plains Inc is maintaining its outlook for total U.S. ethanol exports at 800 million to 1 billion gallons this year, the Omaha company's chief said on Wednesday, citing strong demand year-to-date.
Green Plains has slated 18 percent of its July output and 21 percent of its August production for exports, President and Chief Executive Officer Todd Becker said on a conference call with investors to describe second quarter earnings.
The strong export demand bodes well for margins for the second half of the year, he said. (Reporting by Chris Prentice)
* Files for non-timely 10-K - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nrLcuE) Further company coverage: