June 24 Green Bancorp Inc, a Texas bank owned by
three private equity firms, filed with U.S. regulators on
Tuesday in an initial public offering of its common stock.
Sandler O'Neill Partners LP, Jefferies, J.P. Morgan, RBC
Capital Markets and Keefe Bruyette & Woods are underwriting the
IPO, the company told the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission in a preliminary prospectus.
The filing, which included a nominal fundraising target of
about $100 million, did not reveal how many shares the company
planned to sell or their expected price. (1.usa.gov/1wro7qI)
Private equity firms Friedman Fleischer & Lowe LLC, Harvest
Partners LP and Pine Brook Road Partners LLC are Green Bancorp's
major shareholders.
The bank holding company said it intends to list its common
stock under the symbol "GNBC" but did not specify the exchange.
Green Bancorp joins the list of financial companies that
have gone public this year which include Ally Financial Inc
, Spanish bank Santander SA's auto finance unit
Santander Consumer USA Holding Inc, Wilbur Ross-backed
Talmer Bancorp Inc and Moelis & Co.
Green Bancorp owns Green Bank N.A., which operates in
Houston, Dallas and Austin.
Net proceeds from the offering will be used for general
corporate purpose and to partially fund the acquisition of SP
Bancorp Inc. Green Bancorp bought SP Bancorp, which
owns SharePlus Bank, in May for about $46 million.
Green Bancorp's net interest income, the difference between
what a bank earns from loans and pays out for deposits, rose
about 18 percent to $15.67 million in the three months ended
March 31, from a year earlier.
Net income rose about 32 percent to $3.48 million.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
