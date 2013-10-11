By Karen Freifeld
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 10 Former American International
Group Chief Executive Maurice "Hank" Greenberg on
Thursday won a short reprieve from New York's case accusing him
of orchestrating sham transactions at AIG.
State appeals court Associate Justice David Friedman granted
Greenberg's request to halt pre-trial proceedings in the case
until a panel of the court can consider his request.
The ruling is the latest twist in an eight-year old case in
which the New York attorney general is seeking to hold Greenberg
accountable for allegedly improper accounting at the insurance
giant.
Friedman's decision will only be in effect for a couple of
weeks, until a full appeals court panel decides whether to
postpone the case while it decides whether to remove the judge
overseeing the case, Justice Charles Ramos.
Greenberg claims that Ramos is biased against him. His
lawyers asked the judge to recuse himself. But last week, the
judge refused to do so.
The former CEO now wants the appeals court to reverse
Ramos's decision to keep himself on the case.
Greenberg's lawyers argue Ramos has at least created the
appearance of partiality, prejudging the case in a way that
would preclude him from presiding over a fair trial. They also
claim he has made decisions based on inadmissible evidence.
Attorney David Boies, who represents Greenberg, said in a
statement that his client was pleased the appeals court judge
agreed to hold up the proceedings.
"However," Boies said, "we are troubled by the attorney
general's decision to continue pursuing this litigation."
Boies said that "no legitimate public purpose justifies the
expenditure of taxpayer resources" on the lawsuit.
Greenberg's lawyers have argued the case should have ended
in April, when New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman
dropped a claim for damages in the case.
Schneiderman is now seeking to have Greenberg and his
co-defendant, former AIG Chief Financial Officer Howard Smith,
banned from the securities industry and from participating as
officers or directors of public companies.
Matt Mittenthal, a spokesman for Schneiderman, declined to
comment on Thursday's ruling.
The lawsuit accuses Greenberg of overseeing a $500 million
transaction with reinsurer General Re Corp that misled AIG
shareholders, and another, similar transaction.
Greenberg led AIG for nearly four decades before he was
ousted in 2006. The following year, AIG paid $1.64 billion to
settle state and federal probes into its business practices.
The case is New York v Greenberg, et al, New York state
Supreme Court, New York County.