LONDON Renewable energy firm Alkane Energy is looking for acquisitions and expects to double the amount of electricity it generates over the next three to four years, Chief Executive Neil O'Brien told Reuters.

The company, which extracts methane from abandoned coal mines and uses it to generate electricity, said it expected to double the amount of electricity it produces to around 250 gigawatt hours to 300 gigawatt hours (GWh) per annum.

"Our plan is to continue to open new sites. We've opened three sites per annum for the last two to three years and if we carry on expanding at that kind of rate we'll get to our target capacity in three to four years," O'Brien said in an interview on Wednesday.

Alkane, which currently produces enough electricity to power around 40,000 homes, lifted its generating output by 34 percent to 70GWh in the first half of the current year.

Methane captured and burned by the company would otherwise be released into the atmosphere and contribute to climate change.

O'Brien said the company, which earlier this year acquired Seven Star Natural Gas, is on the hunt for more bolt-on acquisitions and is talking to potential targets.

"We'll certainly look at consolidating any coal mine methane assets on the market in the UK. There are four or five companies who do some coalmine methane. If some of those are on the market at the right price we'll look at those," he said.

"We're always having chats about assets but nothing specific," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Alkane reported a 36 percent increase in first-half underlying pretax profit to 0.9 million pounds, with revenue up 63 percent to 5 million.

Shares in the company were up 2.6 percent to 20 pence at 11:12 a.m. British time.

