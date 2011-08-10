Shares of Amtech Systems Inc fell as much as 15 percent in pre-market trade on Wednesday, a day after the solar equipment supplier said it expects lower shipments and rising costs to hurt its operating margins in the fourth quarter.

The solar market likely bottomed in the second quarter after pullbacks in subsidies in No. 2 solar market Italy stalled development of projects there this spring, creating an oversupply of solar panels in the market and sparking a more than 20 percent drop in prices.

"Their (Amtech's) fourth-quarter guidance was much below consensus. Secondly, their new-order activity has dropped off significantly ... and especially with the markets being very volatile, you're seeing negative reaction to the stock," Chardan Capital Markets analyst Jay Srivatsa told Reuters.

For the fourth quarter, Amtech expects revenue of $53-$56 million.

Analysts, on average, expect the company's to post fourth-quarter revenue of $61.1 million.

Amtech posted better-than-expected third-quarter results on Tuesday.

However, its third-quarter margins fell to 36 percent from 40 percent in the second quarter, mainly due to higher costs.

The company's shares were trading down 15 percent at $13.93 before the bell on Wednesday. They closed at $16.56 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)