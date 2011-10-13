ANDRESITO, Argentina (Reuters Life!) - Tucked away in a corner of northern Argentina, farmer Evaristo Borges is helping cultivate a successful business beneath the jungle canopy.

Yerba mate, a kind of herbal tea rich in antioxidants and sipped through a metal straw in parts of South America, is big business in Argentina in the sub-tropical areas around the famous Iguazu waterfalls that border Brazil and Paraguay.

Several companies have started producing organic mate (pronounced matay) in recent years, but most of the big plantations use fertilizers and other agrochemicals.

The bushes Borges tends are grown organically under the shade of the forest.

"The other yerba has poison, all kinds of poison, and this doesn't have any," he said. "We just chip and hoe away the weeds so it is a quality, organic mate for export."

Borges works for Guayaki, an organic drinks company that ships its products to environmentally conscious consumers in the United States and Canada.

Argentine co-founder Alex Pryor had to rely on donations to get the company off the ground in 1996. Fifteen years on, it is turning a healthy profit.

But Pryor told Reuters Television he is more concerned with the triple bottom line than the bottom line, referring to the company's goal of making a profit while also making a positive contribution to local people and the environment.

"We've proved the model works, that the sustainability model works, where we're profitable economically, we're helping indigenous communities and small farmers and also revitalizing ecosystems," he said while sipping mate out of a traditional gourd in the capital Buenos Aires.

Guayaki, which also makes energy drinks infused with Yerba mate, has a negative carbon footprint thanks to its organic, tree-shaded plantations, he said.

Even though the yerba mate plant is a tropical plant and grows better when protected from the sun, traditional plantations of the crop are organized into industrial plots where all other trees are cleared away and herbicides are sprayed to clear the undergrowth.

The loss of those trees means less carbon is being absorbed from the atmosphere, contributing to climate change.

Guayaki compensates for the carbon gas emissions generated by the processing, packaging and exportation of mate products by replanting native hardwood trees raised as seedlings in the company's nurseries.

The company's aim for 2020 is to restore 60,000 hectares of forest and provide an income for 1,000 local families.

Planting seeds at the company's nursery, regional manager Raul Kolln said care was taken to choose tree varieties that attract forest wildlife.

"There are some that are beneficial for the mate, and some that aren't so good so we look for a balance between trees that provide shade and trees that have fruits so the (plantations) are also attractive to birds, to the animals of the jungle," he said.

(Additional reporting by Juan Bustamante; Writing by Helen Popper)

