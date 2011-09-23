LONDON British utility Scottish and Southern Energy announced on Friday it has pulled out of its UK nuclear new build consortium to focus on renewable energy and gas-fired power plants -- technologies it has more experience with.

Its partners GDF Suez and Iberdrola have raised their stakes in the NuGen consortium to 50 percent each, they said in a separate announcement, reiterating their commitment to the 3.6 gigawatt new build project in West Cumbria.

Alistair Phillips-Davies, SSE generation and supply director, said: "We have concluded that, for the time being, our resources are better deployed on business activities and technologies where we have the greatest knowledge and experience."

The NuGen consortium plans to starts its first new station around 2023 on a site it has bought at Sellafield in West Cumbria.

"We are ... highly confident about our prospects in respect of our development plans in West Cumbria and there is no reason why this decision by SSE should impact upon our plans or timetable," Iberdrola and GDF Suez said in a joint statement.

SSE said it may get involved again in the project in future as an investor or to buy power from the nuclear plant, but in the meantime renewable energy and gas-fired power plants including carbon capture and storage were its priorities.

The announcement comes just two months after the British government announced ambitious plans to reform the electricity market to reduce carbon emissions, delivering a blow to the UK's nuclear new build programme.

(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Additional reporting by James Regan and Marie Maitre; Editing by Anthony Barker)