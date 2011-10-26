LONDON SSE Plc, one of Britain's six big energy suppliers, pulled the plug on its plans to build a 72.5 megawatt (MW) wind farm in North Ayrshire, Scotland, citing construction and planning challenges.

SSE Renewables has requested that the Scottish Government withdraw the application for the proposed wind farm at Waterhead Moor, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

"This site had the wind resource and the site dynamics to be a very good project, but having listened to the concerns of the key consultees we have concluded that the reasonable action to take is to focus our resources on onshore wind farms elsewhere," SSE Director of Onshore Renewables David Gardner said.

SSE said the proposal was initiated before the site was designated as a European Special Protection Area, which added to its complexity.

Onshore wind farm developments in Britain remain threatened by local opposition and approvals have hit an all-time low of 42 percent across the UK, and as low as 26 percent in England, industry figures show.

SSE's announcement comes barely a week after the UK proposed to cut support for more mature technologies such as wind and hydro power, prompting utility Centrica Plc to say it would put two offshore wind projects under review.

However, energy and climate change secretary Chris Huhne pledged Britain will become Europe's fastest-growing renewable energy producer, reassuring green energy investors spooked by a series of unexpected cuts to government subsidies.

Shares in SSE were down about 0.1 percent at 1,344 pence by 1155 GMT.

