LONDON Greece sold 714,000 out of 1 million spot European Union emissions permits on offer at 10.18 euros a tonne on Wednesday, raising 7.27 million euros ($10.11 million) for the cash-strapped government.

The auction result, which was published by the Athens Stock Exchange, was around two cents below spot EU Allowances (EUAs) trading on emissions exchange Bluenext at the time.

Greece will hold more one more auction on November 30. Athens has said it wants to raise up to 170 million euros from the sale of 10 million EUAs from its phase two (2008-2012) new entrants' reserve.

But so far the government has sold around 7.8 million allowances worth nearly 91 million euros to date, as EUA prices have slumped in recent months amid slowing growth prospects in the EU. ($1 = 0.719 Euros)

