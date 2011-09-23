PRAGUE Czech utility CEZ plans to raise 200 billion Czech crowns ($10. billion), via building wind and hydro power stations abroad, to invest in building new units at the Temelin nuclear power plant, daily Lidove Noviny reported on Friday.

The newspaper reported that newly elected Chief Executive Daniel Benes introduced the plan at a meeting of the power group's top management on Thursday.

CEZ plans to build the wind and hydro power stations in countries that support renewables, including Germany, Poland and Romania, the report cited Benes as saying.

Total capacity including CEZ's existing renewables abroad should reach 3,000 MW and costs should reach above 100 billion crowns, the paper said citing Benes.

"The new plants must be finished by 2016 when we expect to start building new blocks at Temelin," the daily quoted Benes as saying.

Benes was appointed to lead CEZ, central Europe's largest company by market capitalization, after a surprise departure last week of Martin Roman from the post.

CEZ is 70 percent owned by the Czech state. Prime Minister Petr Necas has said he wanted a new manager in place to oversee from the start a planned ambitious nuclear expansion of the power giant.

Necas told the daily that funding the nuclear expansion via building new renewable resources abroad was one option but nothing has been decided yet.

The paper listed Benes' top priorities as the completion of the third and fourth blocks of the Temelin nuclear power plant, and prolonging the life span of the Dukovany nuclear station until 2025.

Other targets include further cost cutting and boosting operating profitability, securing fuel for coal-fired plants, and no further renewable resources in the Czech Republic.

