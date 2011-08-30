MELBOURNE Chevron Corp welcomed environmental approval by the state government of Western Australia for its Wheatstone LNG project as it awaits the nod from Australia's federal government.

"We look forward to a timely environmental approval from the Federal government," Chevron said.

Chevron is seeking approval for a 25 million tons a year liquefied natural gas (LNG) and domestic gas plant, along with associated offshore infrastructure.

Apache Corporation, Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC), and Royal Dutch Shell are equity participants in Wheatstone.

(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Ed Davies)