BEIJING China will set regional energy consumption quotas in the near future to cap demand by the world's top energy user, the Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday, citing an official with the National Energy Administration (NEA).

But additional use of hydro, wind and solar power will be excluded from the quotas as part of a central government push to encourage renewable energy development, said Jiang Bing, head of the planning department of the NEA, according to Xinhua.

Jiang told a forum in Beijing introduction of energy use limits needed need approval from the State Council -- China's cabinet -- and inclusion in a five-year overall energy plan.

China, the world's biggest emitter of greenhouse gases from human activity, has indicated it would set a ceiling for energy use, but has not published an official figure so far.

(Reporting by Jim Bai and Chris Buckley; Editing by Sugita Katyal)