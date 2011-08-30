BEIJING China will raise development targets for renewable energy such as wind power for the five-year period through 2015, state media reported on Tuesday, as the world's top energy user and carbon emitter aims to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels.

The country aims to have 100 gigawatts (GW) of on-grid wind power generating capacity by the end of 2015 and to generate 190 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) of wind power annually, the China Securities Journal reported, citing a government plan.

The goal was higher than a target of 90 GW proposed earlier by the National Energy Administration.

Normal hydropower capacity at the end of 2015 will also be revised up to 260 GW from the previous 250 GW, according to the report and earlier government official comment.

Of the planned 10 GW of solar power capacity in 2015, photovoltaic power installations will account for 9 GW and solar thermal capacity will make up the rest, the report said.

The government will consider setting obligatory renewable power purchase quotas for grid operators and renewable power use targets in each province, to ensure renewable power is transmitted and used, the newspaper report added.

(Reported by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Ken Wills)