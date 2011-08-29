BEIJING China is targeting 3 gigawatts (GW) of roof-mounted solar power generating capacity by 2015 and 25 GW by 2020, the China Securities Journal reported on Monday, citing a government renewable energy development plan that is likely to be unveiled soon.

If the goals are confirmed, they suggest a third of China's solar power capacity would be roof-mounted by 2015 and a half by 2020, making rooftop solar panel installations a key direction in solar power expansion.

China had only about 300 megawatts of rooftop solar power capacity at the end of 2010, the newspaper report said.

Other main solar power installations include ground-mounted, utility-scale photovotaic power stations and solar thermal plants.

China has doubled its target for installed solar power capacity over the next five years to 10 GW by 2015 and 50 GW by 2020, state media reported.

Last month, the country set unified grid feed-in tariff for solar power generation for the first time ever, giving clearer guidance for solar power project developers when making investment decisions.

(Reported by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Ken Wills)