Sept 27 - Cliffs Natural Resources said it is looking to sell and idle operations at its biomass production facility in Michigan, as it looks to focus on its core iron-ore business.

The company will take a related $30 million pretax, mostly non-cash, charge in the third quarter.

Cliffs said it is exploring strategic options for its renewaFUEL facility that it acquired in 2007. The plant currently employs about 30 full-time individuals.

"Cliffs will make every effort to reassign these employees, where possible, to other positions within the company," the company said in a statement.

Cliffs shares closed at $60.07 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)