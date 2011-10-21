TOKYO Japan plans to propose next month in South Africa that while negotiating an agreement on a future climate framework, all major polluters make emission cuts to meet their pledged goals, a foreign ministry official said on Friday.

U.N.-led climate talks failed to meet a 2009 deadline to agree a new pact to start after the Kyoto Protocol's first period ends in 2012. A major conference in Durban is under pressure to launch a process to negotiate a new treaty.

"In the Durban meeting, we're calling for clarified steps to agree on a future climate framework," said Takehiro Kano, director at the ministry's climate change division.

Japan, the world's fifth-biggest emitter, plans to propose that countries agree on guidelines to monitor and verify that they are doing what they have pledged to compile biennial reports, he added. Countries agreed to the reports at last year's climate conference in Cancun, Mexico.

Japan maintains its position that extending the Kyoto Protocol into a second period would undermine the momentum of negotiations toward a comprehensive framework in which all major emitting countries, such as China and the United States, take part, Kano said.

Japan does not have a pre-set target year for talks on such a framework to complete. "Our position is the sooner, the better," he said.

