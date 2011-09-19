LONDON - A binding global pact to limit global emissions should not be finalized until 2015, according to a U.N. submission by Australia and Norway.

The two countries reckon it will take four years to agree a legally-binding deal that includes emission targets for developed and developing countries.

Such a pact would expand the current Kyoto pact that only applies to rich nations.

"A stepwise approach from Durban to 2015 will provide time and space for countries to build confidence and capacity, and ensure a robust outcome over time," said the submission by the countries, which both signed the 1997 Kyoto treaty.

At the year-end U.N. climate summit in Durban, South Africa, countries should launch a process to negotiate a new treaty and begin evaluating and scaling up emission pledges made last year, according to the document posted on the UNFCCC website.

The submission said the world's poorest countries are not expected to take on any legally binding obligations.

The statement is another indication of a major shift in ambition since 2009, when countries spoke of the urgent need to strike a legally-binding pact at that year's climate conference in Copenhagen, Denmark.

At the 2010 summit in Cancun, Mexico, developed and developing nations brought voluntary emission pledges to the U.N., targets that collectively amount to far less than the cuts of 25-40 percent under 1990 levels by 2020 that U.N. scientists say is needed to fend off runaway climate change.

Last week, European Climate Action Commissioner Connie Hedegaard gave the clearest indication so far that the EU is considering backing an extension to the Kyoto Protocol beyond its current 2012 limit if other big emitters pledge to join a wider deal at a later date.

The EU's backing would be on condition that this Kyoto period expires in 2018 and be replaced with a single global pact that includes capping all major nations' emissions, EU negotiators told Point Carbon News in August.

Kyoto was not ratified by the U.S., the world's second biggest emitter, and does not place any emission obligations on developing countries, including China, the world's biggest source of greenhouse gases.

