NTT DoCoMo Inc plans to release a portable household solar power system that will cost about 100,000 yen ($1,315), the Japanese business daily Nikkei reported.

The system will consist of a small solar panel and a small-capacity storage battery and will be sold as early as next year, the daily said.

The power system will deliver a power output of about 1kw and will be used as an emergency power source for personal computers, lighting equipment and other consumer electronics, the paper reported.

The cellular phone service provider plans to develop the system jointly with electrical machinery makers in and outside Japan, the Nikkei said.

DoCoMo is looking to sell the system through its roughly 2,400 affiliated stores across the country, the daily said.

The company may later develop large solar power systems and will team up with homebuilders and discount electronics stores, the paper said.

Panasonic Corp and other electrical machinery companies have also announced their plans to develop equipment for smart homes, where a variety of energy-saving technologies are employed, the Nikkei said.

