COPENHAGEN Denmark's DONG Energy has agreed to test wind turbine manufacturer Vestas' new 7 megawatt offshore turbine at a new site in which it will invest around 240 million crowns ($44.6 million), DONG said.

Under a deal with Vestas, DONG Energy said it could install a total of six of the V164-7.0 MW turbines in 2013 at the demonstration site.

Vestas launched the 7 MW turbine, its biggest turbine, in March and has said the first prototypes will be ready in the fourth quarter of next year and serial production will begin in early 2015.

"This investment will allow DONG Energy to potentially become the first customer to acquire next-generation Vestas turbines for future offshore wind farm projects," DONG Energy said.

New and more efficient turbines are a crucial part of efforts to reduce the construction costs for offshore wind farms, DONG Energy Chief Executive Anders Eldrup said in a statement. ($1 = 5.386 Danish Crowns)

