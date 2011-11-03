AMSTERDAM The Dutch ministry for economic affairs said on Thursday it plans to raise the amount of money available for green energy to 1.7 billion euros in 2012, from 1.5 billion euros in 2011, to achieve its 2020 targets.

Maxime Verhagen, the Dutch minister for economic affairs, said in a letter to the parliament that the government plans to tighten conditions for giving subsidies.

"This way we produce more green energy per euro spent," Verhagen said, adding that the total amount in 2012 will be allocated in five rounds.

Renewable energy currently meets four percent of total Dutch energy consumption and if the Netherlands wants to achieve the target of 14 percent by 2020 it will need to reduce the role of fossil fuels and promote renewables.

The Energy Research Center of the Netherlands (ECN), an independent institute for renewable energy, has said that the Netherlands could fall short of its targets and produce up to 12 percent of the energy from renewables in 2020, based on its current policy.

The government will pass on the cost of financing renewables to consumers, through higher electricity charges, starting in 2013.

In 2011 the government allocated a total of 1.5 billion euros to subsidize renewable projects and most of that money was handed out in the first round. The parliament is due to debate and approve the government plan.

(Reporting By Ivana Sekularac)