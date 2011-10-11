MILAN Italy's biggest renewable energy company, Enel Green Power, has started construction of a 150-megawatt wind farm in Oklahoma in the United States in a $250 million project, the company said on Tuesday.

The wind farm, located in Kiowa County and Washita County, Oklahoma, will generate about 630 million kilowatt hours a year, enough to meet power needs of about 55,000 U.S. households once it is fully operational, the company controlled by Italy's biggest utility Enel said in a statement.

EGP's North American unit, which owns 51 percent of the project, will develop it together with its partner TradeWind Energy. The wind farm will help avoid the annual emission of over 470,000 tonnes of CO2.

(Writing by Svetlana Kovalyova)