U.S. solar company Energy Conversion Devices posted a wider fourth-quarter loss hurt by higher costs and subsidy cuts in Germany and Italy -- the solar market's two biggest markets.

For the fourth quarter, the Michigan-based company posted a net loss of $42.1 million, or 84 cents a share, from $20.9 million, or 49 cents a share, last year.

Revenue at the company, which cut a fifth of its workforce in May, fell 15 percent to $73.1 million.

The company, which is continuing to expand its North American business, sold its ovonic battery unit in July, to focus on its key businesses.

Energy Conversion shares closed at $0.66 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.

