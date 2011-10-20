Solar services company Petra Solar has bought Jordan-based EnergyFlow Consulting LLC, a provider of software and hardware to energy producers and consumers, to expand its presence in the Middle East.

Petra named former EnergyFlow CEO Hisham Othman as a vice president to lead its expansion in the Middle East and Africa, the South Plainfield, New Jersey-based company said in a statement on Thursday.

Reuters on October 7 had reported about an impending deal by privately held Petra.

"EnergyFlow Consulting is a huge asset to us as we expand our business," Petra CEO Shihab Kuran said in the statement.

EnergyFlow, whose customers range from power utilities to water utilities and oil & gas producers to chemical companies, also offers project development consultancy.

Petra, which equips solar panels to monitor the electrical grid and communicate data to utilities, has a $200 million contract to outfit 200,000 utility and streetlight poles with solar units for a Public Service Enterprise Group utility.

