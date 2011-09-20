CROTONVILLE, New York General Electric Co said on Tuesday it is targeting 10 percent earnings growth for 2012 at its energy unit, which makes products from gas-fired electric turbines to thin-film solar panels.

The largest U.S. conglomerate expects the unit to record an operating profit of about $7 billion this year, compared with $7.3 billion in 2010, it said in slides prepared for a presentation to analysts at its executive training compound in Crotonville, New York.

GE said it expects profit margins at the unit to come to about 15 percent of sales in 2012, steady with its expected 2011 level. It anticipates the division's revenue will reach $60 billion by 2014, up from the $37.5 billion reported last year.

The energy unit made an $11 billion spate of acquisitions from autumn 2010 through early this year, buying companies including France's Converteam, Dresser Inc of the United States, and Britain's Wellstream, to build up its offering of equipment used in oil and gas production.

Through the first half of the year, GE's energy unit has recorded 9 percent sales growth but seen profit fall about 14 percent due to the costs of absorbing its recent acquisitions and weakening margins in its wind-turbine business. The company in July said its energy unit would resume profit growth in the second half.

GE shares were up 12 cents at $16.30 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Scott Malone in Crotonville, New York; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)