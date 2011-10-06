BERLIN Debt-strapped Greece aims to lure German renewable energy firms with the certainty that no matter how much its economy shrinks, the Greek sun will keep on shining, and households and industry will keep producing waste.

German Economy Minister Philipp Roesler visits the country on Thursday with 60 industry officials in tow to look at opportunities for foreign direct investment, and how German know-how can help lift the Greek economy from its knees.

Before his departure Roesler said Germany had a duty to help its euro zone partner restructure the economy.

"We are not expecting the trip to result in billions worth of investment deals," he told broadcaster ZDF. "But it is necessary to help rebuild Greek infrastructure and the economy. This crisis rests on two pillars, one is the debt, and the other is the lack of competitiveness in the economy."

Greece is no easy sell to the German business community.

The country is ranked 109th in the World Bank's "ease of doing business" index. Bangladesh, Ethiopia and Yemen rank higher in the index.

However, clean energy -- an area in which Germany leads the field in technology and innovation -- is regarded as a growth area in Greece's otherwise uncompetitive economy and Roesler's ministry is keen to join Athens in highlighting opportunities.

Greece presented a plan last month to become Europe's solar energy powerhouse called "Project Helios," which involves multiplying Greek solar power production from 206 megawatts(MW) in 2010 to 2.2 gigawatts (GW) by 2020 and up to 10 GW by 2050.

The country offers almost twice as many sunshine hours as Germany, but its solar energy output is about 80 times smaller than Germany's and red tape has crippled development.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said earlier this week solar energy subsidies in Germany should be reduced, and it would make more sense to draw solar energy from places like Greece.

Since announcing it will shut all nuclear power facilities in the next decade Germany is under pressure to find other sources of power. However German renewables firms dismiss the idea of Greece as an energy exporter.

"The idea that Greece could export lots of solar power is unrealistic -- perhaps it could in 20 years," said Daniel Kluge of the German Renewable Energy Association.

"It is good that German firms are exploring opportunities in Greece but Greece is a long way from meeting its own green energy needs. German firms can provide investment and know-how in this area."

German solar power firm Eurosol GmbH, which has worked in Greece since 2010, said the Greek market offered good prospects.

"Greece is an important market for us, and we see good potential there. Developing the energy sector would have a positive impetus for local economies and create jobs," said a spokeswoman.

One German solar energy official who declined to give his name highlighted how difficult it is to find financing however.

"Certainly things are changing in Greece, but we can't expect to get financing for projects there. The Greek banks are unable to provide funds and foreign banks don't want to because of the economic risks associated with the country."

"Plus there are other attractive sunny countries such as Romania, Bulgaria and Turkey where financing would be easier."

German renewable energy company Juwi said it did not intend to take part in Helios.

"There are still many good sites in Germany for gathering solar energy that haven't been developed," said a spokesman.

RUBBISH MOUNDS

Greece also wants to promote waste management opportunities as it struggles to meet EU regulations. Many rubbish dumps in the country are illegal, and a source of pollution and forest fires.

Of the 453 kilos of rubbish produced per capita in Greece each year, 77 percent lands on rubbish dumps, compared with only 1 percent in Germany, where recycling and separating rubbish is the norm, according to the German Trade and Invest agency.

Greece issued a tender for a waste management system in Attica in August worth 430 million euros, the agency added. A rubbish plant project in the area attracted violent protests from local residents however.

German biogas firm EnviTec, which uses natural waste to generate gas, said biogas was another area with potential.

"Biogas plants are one of the most attractive investment opportunities in Greece. The country has a modern feed-in law with set tariffs for green power ...and comparatively high payments," said Joerg Fischer, a manager of EnviTec, who said his firm was in discussions with parties in Greece on building a first plant.

(Editing by Toby Chopra and David Cowell)