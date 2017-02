U.S. Interior Secretary Ken Salazar sits for an interview as part of the Reuters Global Climate and Alternative Energy Summit in Washington September 8, 2009. REUTERS/Stelios Varias

HOUSTON The first Gulf of Mexico oil lease sale since the April 2010 BP Plc spill will be held December 14, the government announced Friday.

"This sale is an important step toward a secure energy future that includes safe, environmentally sound development of our domestic energy resources," Interior Secretary Ken Salazar said.