Needham & Co downgraded Hanwha SolarOne Co to "hold" on lower-than-expected shipment levels and said the Chinese photovoltaic cell maker would face more losses in coming quarters due to falling module prices and higher expenses.

The company's shares fell as much as 12 percent to a lifetime low of $2.11 in Monday morning trading on Nasdaq.

"We believe second half 2011 shipment levels are tracking below plan, anchored by weaker-than-expected demand," analyst Y Edwin Mok said in a note to clients.

In August, Hanwha said it swung to a second-quarter loss and would only meet the lower end of its full-year shipment outlook.

Solar subsidy cuts in Germany and Italy earlier this year triggered a global glut of solar panels and drove down prices sharply, denting profits and stock prices at leading solar manufacturers.

The analyst said Hanwha's branding efforts and geographic diversification have not yielded strong shipment growth in the second half.

