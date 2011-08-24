SHANGHAI Hertz Global Holdings Inc will begin renting electric cars to consumers in three Chinese cities in the foreseeable future, its China chief said on Wednesday.

Hertz plans to offer 2 e6 sedans, made by BYD in Shanghai, Beijing and Shenzhen, respectively, soon, Edward Hu told Reuters on the sideline of a company event in Shanghai.

Locally made electric cars by General Motors and Chery Automobile are also candidates as Hertz puts more EVs on streets, Hu said, adding that General Electric will help install charging spots in select Chinese cities.

To bolster China's energy security, Beijing has said the electric vehicle industry is a top priority, earmarking $1.5 billion annually for the next 10 years in the hope it can transform the country into one of the leading producers of clean vehicles.

Shenzhen's existing E-taxi fleet, featuring e6, has a good safety record so far, but a similar fleet in Hangzhou has been suspended for a few months after a taxi caught fire. It resumed service recently.

(Reporting by David Lin and Jacqueline Wong; Writing by Fang Yan)