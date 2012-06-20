NEW YORK U.S. mutual fund inflows, across both equity and fixed income, rebounded to a five-week high, driven largely by investors purchasing taxable bond funds in an attempt to insulate themselves from Europe's fiscal woes, Investment Company Institute data showed on Wednesday.

ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization, reported taxable bond inflows of nearly $3 billion in the week ended June 13 versus inflows of just $408 million in the previous period.

Overall, bond funds pulled in a net $3.6 billion for the week, while equities inflows turned positive with net purchases of $891 million versus net sales of $1.9 billion in the previous week.

The data covers the period just before Greece parliamentary elections and the uncertainty of whether or not a new government would coalesce around the idea of honoring a 130-billion-euro ($165 billion) bailout package with the European Union and the International Monetary Fund.

A coalition government has since been formed, but vows to negotiate softer terms for the international bailout.

The following table shows a breakdown of the ICI flows for the past three weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):

