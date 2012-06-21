NEW YORK Retail fund investors were net sellers of U.S. domiciled equity funds, taking the opposite view of professional investors who were net buyers in the week ended June 20, data from Thomson Reuters Lipper showed on Thursday.

Overall, equity funds had net inflows of $1.6 billion. Excluding exchange traded funds, which are anecdotally believed to represent institutional investor behavior, the cash outflows from net sales reached $417 million.

It appears the retail sector ignored the rise in equity prices over the course of the reporting week, whereby the U.S. benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 stock index rose over 3 percent.

There was more cash available in the market after the biggest week of net sales in staid money market funds since August of last year. Investors caused a net outflow of $23.2 billion from money market funds in the latest week.

Taxable bond funds overall had net inflows of $4.2 billion.

This was helped by a solid $2.3 billion net inflow for corporate investment grade bond funds. But even high yield bond funds took in cash, with a net inflow of $925 million.

But even as the higher risk sectors pulled in money, the safety of government-backed mortgage funds remained an attractive option with inflows of $503 billion.

The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.

(Editing by Diane Craft)