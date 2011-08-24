FRANKFURT MAGE Solar has not been approached by Asian predators on the look-out for customer access in the world's top solar market, nor is it willing to give up its independence, according to its chief executive.

"So far, no one has called us," Norberto Philippi, CEO of Germany's MAGE Solar, told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday. "We're a 100-percent subsidiary of MAGE and it will stay that way," he added. MAGE Solar makes solar modules and offers system installation.

Asian solar companies, mostly those from China, have surged to become the leaders of most parts of the photovoltaic (PVC) industry, spurred by lavish credit lines and lower labor costs compared with their European peers.

While bankers have said that large MBA deals will remain the exception in the industry, a functioning retail sales network, such as MAGE Solar's is something that Asian solar companies are craving.

A strategic partnership announced earlier this month between China's Sun tech, the world's biggest maker of solar modules, and Germany-based Winslow Solar, is a case in point. Roth & Raul's sale on Wednesday of its CT Solar GmBH unit to a Chinese manufacturer also shows the growing influence of Asian companies aiming to grab valuable assets from European peers.

MAGE Solar, a unit of conglomerate MAGE Industries Holding, generated 250 million euros ($360 million) in sales last year and Philippi said its sales network proved key this year, when falling government subsidies threw the industry into crisis.

"For us, the first half of 2011 was better (compared with many of our competitors), mainly due to our good distribution channels," he said.

Along with listed peers such as Germany's No.2 solar company Solar World, MAGE Solar was fast to expand in foreign markets such as the United States before subsidies in Germany and Italy, the world's top solar markets, were cut.

MAGE Solar now makes 20-30 percent of its sales in the United States and aims to expand this to 30-40 percent over the next two to three years.

This expansion, Philippi said, can be achieved with the company's current equity structure.

"Therefore, we currently have no plans for an initial public offering (IPO). Should we, however, notice over time that our structure is no longer sufficient to reach our goals, we certainly would examine a number of options," Philippi said, without providing further details.

($1 = 0.695 Euros)

