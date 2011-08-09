Traders in the Corn options pit at the CME Group signal orders shortly before the closing bell in Chicago, February 11, 2011. REUTERS/Frank Polich

WASHINGTON The U.S. futures regulator approved a plan from the CME Group to raise the daily trading limits on corn futures, allowing the exchange to implement the change that had spurred strong opposition from many grain-handling companies.

The CME said last month it would ask the Commodity Futures Trading Commission for permission to raise the trading limit to 40 cents per bushel from the current 30 cents.

The CFTC's five commissioners did not object to plan going into effect, according to an agency spokesman.

(Reporting by Christopher Doering; Editing by David Gregorio)