WELLINGTON The expansion of the world's only national carbon trading scheme outside Europe should be slowed to minimize the costs to business and households, according to a New Zealand government review which also recommended urgent scrutiny of disputed HFC carbon offsets.

The energy, transport and industrial sectors would have until 2015, two years longer than previously proposed, to pay the full cost of a NZ$25 ($20.25) a tonne of carbon charge for emissions under the review released on Thursday.

Agriculture, which accounts for around half of New Zealand's emissions, would still have to join the scheme in 2015 despite opposition from farmers, under the recommendations.

However, the review suggested the sector be given more time to adjust, as well as paying for only 5 percent of emissions in the first two years it enters the scheme.

The review was ordered by the minority National-led government as a part of its support agreement with the free-market ACT party, which wants the scheme scrapped.

The center-right government was non-committal about the report and whether it would accept its recommendations.

"There are both upside and downside fiscal implications in different recommendations that will need to be considered," Climate Change Minister Nick Smith said in a statement.

The report estimated the cost of implementing all its recommendations would cost the government around NZ$575 million between 2013 and 2018.

The review flagged greater scrutiny of hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) certified emission reduction offsets, saying the government should "urgently" consider whether they proposed a significant risk and whether a time limit should be imposed on their eligibility.

CERs are internationally tradeable offsets under the U.N.'s Kyoto Protocol and are generated by clean energy projects in developing countries. The New Zealand government allows CERs to be imported for use in the scheme but the panel heard concerns that CERs from HFC-23 projects could flood the local market and drive down carbon prices.

The European Commission is moving to ban CERs from projects that destroy HFC-23, a powerful greenhouse gas, from May 2013, because they could distort the carbon trading market and undermine moves to promote renewable energy.

AUSTRALIA

Neighboring Australia is aiming to launch emissions trading in 2015 and both countries have discussed linking carbon trading.

The panel said while it was desirable for the New Zealand and Australian schemes to work broadly in harmony, "we should not be bound by the features of any particular overseas scheme."

Plans to make the energy, transport and industrial sectors bear the full cost of carbon emissions in 2013 should be slowed and phased in between 2013 to 2015 to minimize the costs on businesses and consumers, the review said.

A transitional NZ$12.50 per tonne rate for those sectors due to expire in 2013 should be increased to N$16.65 in 2013 and $NZ20.80 in 2014 before hitting NZ$25 in 2015.

"In striking this balance, the panel recognizes that recommendations to soften the short-term impacts of the scheme will raise some fiscal costs for the government, which will in turn be carried by taxpayers," the panel said.

The scheme has a number of transition measures, including a NZ$25 fixed price option and one-for-two surrender obligation, which are due to expire at the end of 2012.

Under Thursday's recommendations, the price cap would increase to NZ$30 in 2013 and rise by NZ$5 per year until reaching NZ$50 in 2017.

New Zealand's scheme, considered by green groups as too soft on big polluters, allocates up to 90 percent of pollution permits for free to energy-intensive firms that export their goods to nations without carbon caps. That rate of allocation should remain unchanged, the panel said.

Forestry was the first sector to enter the scheme in 2008, and provide by far the largest source of NZUs.

New Zealand has set the goal of halving its emissions from 1990 levels by 2050, and has said the ETS will be the main tool for this.

(Reporting by Michael Smith and Gyles Beckford; Editing by David Fogarty)