HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania A Pennsylvania House panel on Wednesday approved a bill to levy a 1 percent fee on natural gas drilling in the state as Governor Corbett looks to cash in on an energy boom and tighten regulations.

House Bill 1950, which mirrors proposals put forward by Corbett last month, includes a drilling fee which the governor has said could raise about $120 million in its first year.

Greater setbacks for drilling from water wells, streams and rivers have also been proposed in a bid to assuage fears that drilling techniques can contaminate water supplies.

"This bill contains many of the provisions contained in our proposal, and I am pleased to see the legislature working toward a final bill," Corbett said in a statement.

Pennsylvania is home to a large portion of the Marcellus Shale, the largest natural gas deposit in the country to which drillers have flocked in recent years.

Heavy drilling activity has led to concerns that an extraction technique called fracking, which pumps millions of gallons of chemical-laced water to release gas in shale rock, taints water sources.

Under Corbett's proposals last month, each well will be subject to a fee of up to $40,000 in the first year, $30,000 in the second year, $20,000 in the third year and $10,000 in the fourth through 10th years.

Democratic members of the House Finance Committee have criticized the bill, saying it favors drillers and does not match drilling fees in other states.

"We call this the 'Drill Baby Drill' bill because it benefits the (natural gas drilling) industry while providing the least possible benefits to Pennsylvanians," said Rep. Phyllis Mundy, the committee's Democratic chair.

"If Arkansas can realize 3.5 percent and Texas can realize 5 percent, Pennsylvania's 1 percent impact fee is a searing factor in my negative vote," Rep. Bill DeWeese, another Democrat whose district lies in the Marcellus Shale region, said.

Industry-friendly Pennsylvania is currently the only state that does not tax natural gas production.

Republicans said their legislation will raise much needed funds for the state.

"The money raised through local impact fees will benefit everyone in Pennsylvania," said Rep. Matt Gabler, R-Clearfield County.

The Senate is considering its own bill, SB 1100, which is sponsored by Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati, a high-ranking Republican who represents some of the most-affected Marcellus Shale areas of the state.

The House and Senate bills are expected to be considered by their respective chambers when lawmakers return to Harrisburg November 14.

