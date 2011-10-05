(Updates with background)

By Michael Szabo

LONDON, Oct 5 - The European Investment Bank on Wednesday said it expects to start monetising 300 million EU carbon permits, reserved for new entrants into the bloc's emissions trading scheme from 2013, as early as mid-November, with an aim to sell 20 million units per month through next year.

The EIB has been tasked with selling the permits, which it expects to receive from the European Commission in November, to raise funds for renewable energy and carbon capture and storage technology across the EU's 27 member states.

"We are going to start selling as soon as the EC delivers them to us," Guido Bichisao, the EIB's head of financial engineering and advisory services, told reporters on a conference call, referring to the permits, which are valued at around 3.4 billion euros at current market prices.

The permits, called EU allowances, are each equivalent to one ton of carbon dioxide and are issued under the EU's cap-and-trade scheme, the bloc's main weapon in its fight against climate change.

The bank said wants to monetize the first tranche of 200 million allowances via forwards for December 2013 delivery within 10 months.

Under EU rules, the EIB must commence selling within a month of the permits being transferred into its CO2 registry account by the Commission.

The second tranche, made up of the remaining 100 million, will be sold immediately after the first leg is complete and, although the EIB wants to monetize all allowances by the end of 2012, sales may carry on into 2013, the bank said.

Sales will, at first, be executed by the bank through the over-the-counter (OTC) market, but it will later diversify into on-exchange sales and exchange-based auctions when the infrastructure is ready.

"Depending on whether the EIB decides to become a direct member or not of the exchanges, a selection of general clearing members may follow," the bank said.

"In parallel, the EIB is in advanced negotiations with counterparts active in the carbon market ... and has been able to conclude negotiations with a sufficient large group to commence the monetization."

The bank could not give a ratio of how the different sales channels would be used, but it said that once monetization begins, it will provide overall sales volumes and prices on a monthly basis.

The EIB said funds raised through the first sales will be awarded to projects after the initial 200 million units have been sold, with an announcement expected in the second half of 2012.

