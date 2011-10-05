WARSAW Poland sold some of its surplus pollution permits under the Kyoto Protocol to the World Bank, it said on Wednesday, adding so far it had sold Assigned Amount Units (AAUs) worth a total of 130 million euros.

Countries below greenhouse gas targets under the global climate scheme can sell excess emission rights to third parties and Poland had some 500 million tons of CO2 equivalent after much of its heavily-polluting industry shut down since the 1989 overthrow of communism.

Warsaw has clinched seven deals on AAUs sales with the World Bank, Spain, Japan and Ireland, among others.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska)