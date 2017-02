MILAN Italian renewable energy group Pramac has won a contract to build a 280 million euro ($386 milllion) photovoltaic park in Gela, Sicily, the group said on Thursday.

Trading in Pramac shares was suspended.

The project is expected to add photovoltaic solar power panels on 230 hectares of greenhouses for a 80 megawatt production potential, Pramac said in a statement.

Pramac has a market value of about 28 million euros. ($1 = 0.724 Euros)

