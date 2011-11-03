FRANKFURT German solar group Q-Cells will build Europe's largest solar park after finding two investors for the 91 megawatt (MW) project, boosting its shares by nearly 16 percent.

The solar park -- located near the city of Brandenburg an der Havel, about an hour west of Berlin -- will power 22,500 households and will be completed by the end of the year, Q-Cells said in a statement.

"We are pleased to have gained two experienced investors in the large-scale photovoltaic applications business," Chief Executive Nedim Cen said, pointing to asset manager LUXCARA and Berlin-based MCG Group that serve as investors for the project.

About 383,000 of Q-Cells's modules will be installed in the 200-hectare site, the company added.

