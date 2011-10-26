OSLO Declining demand for solar panels as government subsidies are phased out pushed Norway's Renewable Energy Corp. to a bigger-than-expected drop in third-quarter earnings.

That prompted the company to say on Wednesday it would permanently close some production in its home market.

REC shares dropped 6.1 percent to 4.95 crowns by 0710 GMT (3:10 a.m. EDT) while the Oslo Stock Exchange benchmark index rose 0.6 percent. The shares hit a record low of 4.16 crowns on Monday.

The first major solar equipment firm to unveil third-quarter figures said the general outlook for 2012 was "highly uncertain" and that analysts saw industry-wide polysilicon production capacity well above estimated global demand next year.

Chief Executive Ole Enger told a press conference the tough market conditions were primarily rooted in the global financial turmoil.

"Demand has not picked up to the extent we had expected ... the main explanation is availability of funding and finance," Enger said, adding prices had continued falling in the fourth quarter.

The solar industry is struggling with overcapacity, putting pressure on prices, and there was likely to be a period of consolidation, Enger said, adding: "Short term, we have to accept that we have overcapacity."

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) including special items fell to 370 million Norwegian crowns ($66.8 million) in July-September from 827 million in the same period a year ago, missing the mean estimate of 555 million in a Reuters poll.

Revenue fell 21 percent to 3 billion crowns, below analysts' forecast for 3.2 billion.

REC's strict expenditure regime prompted it to cut its total capex guidance in 2011 by 300 million crowns to 700 million, of which about 180 million is in the fourth quarter.

Over the summer, REC temporarily suspended some 45 percent of its wafer-producing capacity across three plants in Norway due to tumbling prices.

It has now decided to close those plants permanently, affecting 700 employees in Heroeya, Glomfjord and Narvik.

REC said the closing of its wafer and solar cell capacity in Norway had cost 272 million crowns in the third quarter and that it saw restructuring costs of 200 million in the fourth.

Termination of a wafer sales contract had lifted third-quarter results by 222 million crowns.

REC said it expected income of some 400 million crowns in the fourth quarter related to the termination of other long-term wafer sales contracts.

($1 = 5.537 Norwegian Krones)

(Reporting By Victoria Klesty; Editing by David Hulmes)