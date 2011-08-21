HOUSTON Hovensa LLC's 350,000 barrel per day (bpd) Christenstead, U.S. Virgin Islands, refinery reported a release of ammonia and hydrogen cyanide from a gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit on Friday, according to a notice filed with pollution regulators.

The notice filed with the U.S. National Response Center did not list a cause of the release of 236.5 pounds of ammonia and 2,648 pounds of hydrogen cyanide from the FCC, but said the readings were discovered during a test.

Hovensa is joint-venture between Hess Corp and Venezuela's national oil company PDVSA.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba, Editing by Maureen Bavdek)