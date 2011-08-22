BANGALORE ReneSola Ltd said it adopted a shareholders rights plan, which will be exercised if a person or group acquires 15 percent or more of the China-based solar wafer producer's voting securities.

Early last week, the company said it will adopt the plan -- commonly referred to as a poison pill -- but added it is not in response to any specific effort to acquire control of the company.

The rights can also be exercised if a person or group announces a tender offer for 15 percent or more of the voting securities.

The exercise price is set at $20 per right to purchase one ordinary share, the company said.

The company's board of directors will be entitled to redeem the rights at $0.0001 per right at any time before a person or a group acquires 15 percent or more of the securities.

