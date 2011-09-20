CALGARY, Alberta The Canadian and Alberta governments said on Tuesday they have formed a joint review panel to study the environmental impact of a proposal by Royal Dutch Shell to expand its oil sands project.

The panel will study Shell's plan to expand its Jackpine mine by 100,000 barrels a day, bringing total output at the site to 300,000 bpd.

The three-member joint review panel was appointed by federal Environment Minister Peter Kent and Dan McFadyen, chairman of Alberta's Energy Resources Conservation Board.

It will examine the environmental effects of the project, consider ways to lessen any adverse ones and take into account comments from the public and aboriginal people it receives during its assessment.

The Jackpine mine, part of the Shell-led Athabasca Oil Sands Project, is located 70 km (44 miles) north of Fort McMurray, Alberta, on the east side of the Athabasca River.

The company has also proposed a new mine nearby, called Pierre River, that would produce 200,000 bpd.

The current Athabasca project produces 255,000 bpd.

