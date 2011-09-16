FRANKFURT SMA Solar, Germany's largest solar company by sales, said it would be a challenge to reach its operating margin target for 2011 and it counted on a strong pickup in demand in the next few weeks.

"We stick to our guidance, both for sales and our EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) margin," Chief Executive Pierre-Pascal Urbon told Reuters on Friday, but added that reaching the EBIT margin target would be a "bigger challenge" after a relatively weak first half of the year.

Shares in the company extended losses after the news and were down 5.5 percent, at the bottom of Frankfurt's technology index.

