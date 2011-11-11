FRANKFURT SMA Solar, Germany's top solar power industry group by sales, posted a better than expected quarterly profit on Friday as the company benefited from a focus on maintenance and strong business in foreign markets.

Shares in the world's largest maker of electric current inverters, a key component of solar power generation systems, were indicated 3.4 percent higher in pre-market trade, outperforming the benchmark DAX index, which was seen up 0.8 percent.

SMA said it made a third-quarter profit before interest and tax of 74.7 million euros ($102 million), down 62 percent on a year ago but higher than the average forecast of 66.9 million euros given by analysts in a Reuters poll. Sales reached 477 million euros, also beating estimates.

"This is a good set of results and will help shares today," a trader said.

Hit by falls in solar power subsidies in key markets, SMA Solar had already slashed its year forecast in September, sending shockwaves through the solar industry.

Late last month, main rival Power-One posted a drop in quarterly profits and forecast weak fourth-quarter revenue, citing uncertain global macroeconomic conditions.

This partly chimed with SMA Solar which said it was unable to give a reliable outlook for next year, citing ongoing turmoil in the euro zone and the solar industry that led most sector players to cut their forecasts in recent weeks.

"The Euro and debt crisis will probably occupy us for another few months," Chief Executive Pierre-Pascal Urbon said in a statement.

SMA reaffirmed its forecast for 2011 sales of 1.5-1.7 billion euros ($2.0-2.3 billion) and earnings before interest and tax of 220-300 million euros. ($1=0.736 euros)

(Additional reporting by Daniela Pegna; Editing by Greg Mahlich)