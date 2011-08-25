MUMBAI Germany's SMA Solar, the world's largest maker of solar inverters, expects its Indian unit to get business worth 3,500 megawatt in Asia's third-largest economy in three years, a local unit official said.

"We are going with the pace of the Indian industry...but our objective is to be in leadership position in India as we are globally," Rakesh Khanna, general manager of SMA Solar India, said on Thursday.

Many Global solar firms are expanding their presence in India as the country plans to develop solar power capacity to 1,000 MW by 2013 and to grow that to 20 gigawatt by 2022.

(Reporting by Ketan Bondre; editing by Malini Menon)