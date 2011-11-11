FRANKFURT SMA Solar, Germany's top solar group, said it was unable to give a reliable outlook for next year, citing ongoing turmoil in the euro zone and the solar industry that led most sector players to cut their forecasts in recent weeks.

'The Euro and debt crisis will probably occupy us for another few months," Chief Executive Pierre-Pascal Urbon said in a statement.

The world's largest maker of solar inverters also posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter results on Friday, boosted by international markets, and confirmed its outlook for the ongoing year.

SMA said it still expects 2011 sales of 1.5-1.7 billion euros ($2.0-2.3 billion) and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 220-300 million after posting third-quarter EBIT of 74.7 million euros, higher than the 66.9 million euro average forecast in a Reuters poll.

