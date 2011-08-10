The logo of SolarWorld AG is pictured at the reception in a plant in Freiberg near Dresden December 17, 2008. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

FRANKFURT Investors will focus on statements about demand and pricing in the second half of the year when Germany's top two solar companies report quarterly results this week.

SolarWorld, Germany's second-largest solar company by sales, is scheduled to report second-quarter earnings on Thursday, while results of SMA Solar, Germany's No.1, are expected early on Friday.

Analysts expect weak results mainly due to sluggish demand for solar panels in the biggest market in Europe, where subsidies -- on which the sector depends -- have fallen rapidly and squeezed margins in the industry.

U.S.-based First Solar, the world's largest solar company by market value, last week warned on its full-year profit as it pointed to lower prices for panels as a consequence of falling government support in Europe.

German peer Q-Cells on Wednesday unveiled a staggering second-quarter loss caused by writedowns and plunging prices for solar cells in a weak market.

"We do expect that there will be a rebound in demand (in the second half of the year), but will it be sufficient for companies to raise their prices again? We remain skeptical," said Michael Tappeiner, analyst at UniCredit in Munich.

SolarWorld, which is expected to report a 49.1-percent drop in second-quarter operating profit to 28.7 million euros ($40.8 million), is expecting sales to rise this year compared with last year, when revenue reached 1.3 billion euros.

SMA's second-quarter operating earnings are seen falling 46.3 percent to 68.7 million euros, while the company has guided for sales of 1.5-1.9 billion and a margin for earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 21-25 percent.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by David Hulmes)