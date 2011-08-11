The logo of SolarWorld AG is pictured at the reception in a plant in Freiberg near Dresden December 17, 2008. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

FRANKFURT SolarWorld, Germany's No.2 solar company by sales, kept its outlook for higher sales this year, but cautioned overcapacities and falling prices for modules could hurt results in the second half.

"The political and macroeconomic background conditions may, however, lead to cyclical industrial surplus volumes and corresponding undercut prices in the solar market in the second half," the company said.

Revenues in 2010 came in at 1.3 billion euros ($1.83 billion).

Second-quarter operating profit reached 40.2 million euros, beating the 28.7 million euro average forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz)